Indigenous Conversation: Indigenous startups growing digital dreams
Source: Supplied
Published 30 April 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 10:59am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The digital economy is paving the way for the rise of Indigenous startups. They offer flexibility, can operate anywhere in Australia and they’re 100 times more likely to employ Indigenous workers. Could Indigenous startups be the answer to closing the employment gap?
Published 30 April 2017 at 2:48pm, updated 4 May 2017 at 10:59am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share