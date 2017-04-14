Indigenous Conversations: Meet two of Australia's most prominenet Indigenous doctors
Published 14 April 2017
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Laura Morelli
Dr Kelvin Kong and Dr Mark Wenitong are two prominent leaders in Indigenous health, but they say they faced several obstacles throughout their journey of studying western medicine while keeping true to their culture.
