Indigenous Conversations: National Reconciliation Week

Sea of hands

Sea of hands Source: Getty Images

Published 26 May 2017 at 7:33pm, updated 26 May 2017 at 7:54pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
National Reconciliation Week is a time to celebrate and build respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians.It also marks significant dates in the history of Indigenous Australians: the 1967 referendum and 1992 Mabo decision.This years theme is Lets take the next steps which for some means constitutional recognition.

