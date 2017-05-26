Indigenous Conversations: National Reconciliation Week
Published 26 May 2017
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
National Reconciliation Week is a time to celebrate and build respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other Australians.It also marks significant dates in the history of Indigenous Australians: the 1967 referendum and 1992 Mabo decision.This years theme is Lets take the next steps which for some means constitutional recognition.
