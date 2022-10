Ms Khawê was born in 1993 in the city of Sulaymany in southern Kurdistan and resides there, she works on cases of women who have faced domestic violence. She says the government needs to have a policy and a plan as well as serious case studies t to combat femicide (murder of women) in the Region.





“The reason behind the recurrence of cases is there is no policy and plan to prevent femicide in advance. But when a woman is killed, all stand against it,” Ms Khawe said.