Interview with political analyst Khaled Azizi

Source: Supplied by Khaled Azizi
Published 12 January 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 12 January 2018 at 7:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Anti-government protests in Iran, where demonstrations of political unrest are rare, have left at least 20 people dead, many more injured and hundreds imprisoned. We spoke to Khaled Azizi (Xalid Azizi) who is a political analyst about the situation in Iran. Mr Azizi arrived in Australia from East Kurdistan (Iran) in 1997. We spoke to him about the situation and impact the unrest brings him and his family here in Australia.
Published 12 January 2018 at 7:41pm, updated 12 January 2018 at 7:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share