Interview with Radeef Mustafa

Radeef Mustafa
Published 5 July 2015 at 4:33pm, updated 17 April 2016 at 11:23am
By Mayada Korday Khalil
Source: SBS
Radeef Mustafa is a human right's lawyer/activist. He spoke about the human rights situation in Syria in general and Kobani in particular. Mr Mustafa also spoke about the latest attack on Kobani by ISIS killing and wounding hundreds of innocent people in the early hours of the morning when they were still asleep on the 25/6/2015.
