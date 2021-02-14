Iran arrests nearly 130 Kurdish civil rights activist, enviormentalist,women's rights activists
Kurdish human rights and civil rights activists arrested in Iran Source: Hengaw Organization
Published 14 February 2021 at 4:04pm, updated 14 February 2021 at 4:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Salah Pourasad, head of Australian committee of Kurdistan Democratic Party (Rojhellat), we discuss the latest arrest of Kurdish civil activists, enviromentalists and wmen's rights activitist in Iran. Reportedly 115-130 people have been arrested or missing since early January by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Published 14 February 2021 at 4:04pm, updated 14 February 2021 at 4:20pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share