Iran attacks Kurdish opposition and executes activist on the same day
Iran attack on Kurdish opposition in Koya-Kurdistan Region Source: HDK
Published 9 September 2018 at 5:32pm, updated 14 September 2018 at 12:33pm
By Roza Germian
At least 15 people have been killed in Koya in Kurdistan Region due to Iranian rocket attack on the headquarters of two Kurdish political parties opposition to Iranian regime. At least 50 others are injured as a result of Saturdayşs attack in the town of Koya, including children. In this interview with Kurdistan Democratic Party (HDK) foreign relation's representative in Australia Salah Pourassad, we ask him about the details of the attack by the IRI, and what his party is seeking from the International community. Iranian state media and military are yet to comment.
