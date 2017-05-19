Iran Presidnetial election could be tight one
A clergyman shows his support for Ebrahim Raisi Source: AAP
Voters will essentially choose between President Hassan Rouhani's policy of engagement with the West and cleric Ebrahim Raisi in Iran's presidential election . The campaigns of both have launched a social-media free-for-all, unprecedented in Iranian political history.
