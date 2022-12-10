Iranian Australians show solidarity through street art

A mural of Mahsa Amini in Sydney Credit: AAP
Published 11 December 2022 at 8:23am
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Protests in Iran show few signs of abating, with the UN condemning the execution of a convicted prisoner who was arrested as part of the movement. For the Iranian community in Australia - the past few months have been challenging. With fears for friends and relatives, some have turned to art to raise awareness, and to call for international action.
