Iran's reaction to Jina Amini's anniversary death

Shemal Mamzade Bokani

Shemal Mamzade Bokani, writer and political expert Credit: supplied

As the first anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini's death approaches, western countries and international human rights organisations are demanding more sanctions and more responsibility against the senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the violent suppression of protests and human rights violations. We speak to writer and political analyst Shemal Mamzada Bokani about the situation in Iran in the coming days and it's reaction towards the protests.

