Iraqi Federal Court's ruling regarding a manual recount of election ballots

Iraq elections 2018

An Iraq man inks his finger after casting his ballot in the country's parliamentary elections. Source: AP Photo/Hadi Mizban

Published 22 June 2018 at 8:14pm, updated 22 June 2018 at 8:22pm
By Shahen H. Nouri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our stringer reporting from Slemani about the Iraq's federal court about the recount of Iraq' general elections in May, and other news in the region.

Available in other languages
