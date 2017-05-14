Is there a future for Kurdish cinema
Jiwan Hussein Source: Supplied
Published 14 May 2017 at 2:28pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil


We spoke to short films director and writer Jiwan Hussein about his up coming projects and his achievements so far. Mr Hussein is a Kurd from Syria and has been living in Germany for the past two years. He fled from Syria due to the cival war.
