Is Turkey's aim to change the demography in northern Syria?

Turkey claims its aim of forming a safe zone in northern Syria for security measures and protecting its territory. But the Syrian Democratic Forces, in particular Kurds and People’s Protection Units( PYD) think otherwise, Mustafa Bali spokesman for Syrian Democratic Forces speaks to SBS Kurdish regarding the latest situation.





“Tukey continuously threatens western Kurdistan "Rojava", of course we as the administrators of northern Syria and especially as Kurds have a fear of mass killings and massacres.”





The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has on many occasions requested from Turkey to stop its threats against the Kurds and ethnic and religious minority groups. SDF has more than once requested from the international community to intervene regarding Turkey’s actions.





“We have requested on numerous occasions that Turkey has to stop its threats and we have asked the international community to intervene. A safe zone for the protection of the Kurdish people and the protection of minority groups in northern Syria would benefit groups such as the Syriacs and Assyrians who are in serious danger from Turkey and the experience of Afrin must not be overlooked when Turkish forces entered Afrin and minority groups such as Allawi Kurds, Yazidi Kurds and Sunni Kurds in fear of Turkey’s actions.”





According to Mr Bali another aim of Turkey forming a safe zone in northern Syria is to return more than three million Syrian Arab refugees hosted by Turkey to be resettled in Kurdish regions and remove Kurds from their regions.





“Turkey wants to return the Arab Syrian refugees by force and resettle them in Kurdish areas, get rid of YPG in the area and make a big demographic change, for that reason the coalition’s and our stance as well as America’s stance is for Turkey to stop the threats. The area should be under international coalition observation.”





“And as far as the demographic change is concerned it will not be accepted at all. The Syrian Democratic Forces is part of the international forces that fought ISIS. So forming a safe zone must not have an impact on the demography and on the fight against ISIS”.



