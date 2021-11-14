SBS Kurdish

Israeli medical expert panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

Published 14 November 2021 at 3:16pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

In developed nations where large proportions of the adult and teenage population are now fully vaccinated, vaccine experts are evaluating whether children aged between five and eleven should be next in line for the jab. Israel could soon join the United States in approving the Pfizer shot for this age group.

