It can be challenging for parent with young children during Melbourne's lock-down, but there's "silver-lining"

Bajo family

Bajo family Source: Supplied

Published 16 August 2020 at 4:03pm, updated 16 August 2020 at 4:13pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

No doubt living under strict stage 4 lock-down can be challenging for most people. It is particularly challenging for families with young children, as it is difficult for young children to understand why they're not able to go outside as much, and/or see their friends or grandparents. However, Rody Bajo, a father of three children under the age of five, tells SBS Kurdish that their kids are mostly enjoy spending extra time with mum and dad. (Kurdish introduction, interview is in English).

