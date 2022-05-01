SBS Kurdish

"It is difficult to predict who will win this election": Khaled Azizi

Kaled Azizi - political analyst

Source: Supplied

Published 1 May 2022 at 3:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
With the approach of the federal election, we speak with political analyst Khaled Azizi from Melbourne about the election campaign. We talked about the cost of living which has been a major issue for both major political parties, Liberal and Labor. In addition to that we talk about climate change, which is an important issue in the election campaign, as well as that we ask Mr Azizi about the Kurdish community's stance towards this election.

