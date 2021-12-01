'It is important that we know the truth about our history': Dr Zaid Brifkani

Source: Supplied
Published 1 December 2021 at 8:44pm, updated 1 December 2021 at 9:04pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Our guest at SBS Kurdish is Dr. Zaid Brifkani, a successful transplant nephrologist. In fact, today we are not speaking to Dr Brifkani about his medical expertise - we are speaking about his new book "The Mountains We Carry". The book is about the Anfal genocide, a genocidal operation carried out by Ba’athist Iraq that killed between 50,000 and 182,000 Kurds in the late 1980s.
