Entrepreneur Kanny Ahmadi with her Luminous Spring Shoes (images credi: Seivan Behdinan)
Italian Designer Shoes? No, these are Kurdish Dsigner Shoes
Kanny Ahmadi -Luminous Spring Shoes Source: Seivan Behdinan
Published 25 June 2017 at 2:23pm, updated 26 June 2017 at 12:12pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Kanny Ahmadi is the first Kurdish entrepreneur to design her own brand of shoes. Luminous Spring Shoes are designed by Ms Ahmadi, which she hopes that soon she can even manufacture the shoes in the Kurdistan Region, by using all local materials. In this interview she tells us why and how she started this business project.
