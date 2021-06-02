It's 80 years since ANZAC and British troops fought in the Battle of Crete

Source: ullstein bild
Published 2 June 2021 at 12:35pm, updated 3 June 2021 at 10:51am
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
For those who have been through a war - the memories linger and for some the Battle of Crete remains a huge part of their family history. This month marks 80 years since Australian, New Zealand and British troops fought a fierce battle against Nazi forces on the Greek island of Crete.
