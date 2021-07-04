SBS Kurdish

"It's been a long journey" singer Dana Khafaf premiers his first release

Dana Khafaf

Dana Khafaf - 6 mang Source: Supplied

Published 4 July 2021 at 4:12pm, updated 4 July 2021 at 4:17pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Dana Khafaf is a young and upcoming singer from the city of Slemany in the KRI. Having started his roots in marketing, he's now shifted his focus to his singing career. Having released his first song "6 months", Dana details his journey to date and hints at what we can expect in the future.

