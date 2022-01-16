January 16 Weekend News

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen January 16 Weekend NewsPlay11:40SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.38MB)Published 16 January 2022 at 3:48pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 15 and 16 January 2022.Published 16 January 2022 at 3:48pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News