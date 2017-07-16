Jinda Kanjo, first Kurd Idol winner

SBS Kurdish

Published 16 July 2017 at 2:58pm, updated 16 July 2017 at 11:12pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

Jinda Kanjo is the winner of the firs Kurd Idol in Slemani, KR. Jinda is From Kobani but she lives in Turkey with her family as a refugee. She faced many difficulties to travel from Turkey to Slemani after being accepted by Kurd Idol. We spoke to her about her feelings and her plans for the future regarding her singing career.

