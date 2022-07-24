July 24th Weekend News

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen July 24th Weekend NewsPlay12:18SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SBS KurdishGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.27MB)Published 24 July 2022 at 3:35pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBS SBS Kurdish News for weekend of 23rd and 24th July 2022Published 24 July 2022 at 3:35pmBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesBreast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in AustraliaThe benefits and dangers of online shoppingOver 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy dietOctober 23 Weekend News