Kawe Fethi sings for peace and humanity

Kawe Fethi Source: Supplied
Published 24 December 2017 at 3:28pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Kurdish singer and musician Kawe Fethi (Kawa Fathi) has a adopted a unique style of music, which he hopes in this way he can contribute to widening the taste for different genres of Kurdish music. In this interview we ask him about his work and how he started his music career as well as his latest song and video clip that is dedicated for victims of the latest earthquake in Kirmashan (Kermanshah).
