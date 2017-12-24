SBS Kurdish

Kawe Fethi sings for peace and humanity

SBS Kurdish

Kawe Fethi

Kawe Fethi Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 December 2017 at 3:28pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kurdish singer and musician Kawe Fethi (Kawa Fathi) has a adopted a unique style of music, which he hopes in this way he can contribute to widening the taste for different genres of Kurdish music. In this interview we ask him about his work and how he started his music career as well as his latest song and video clip that is dedicated for victims of the latest earthquake in Kirmashan (Kermanshah).

Published 24 December 2017 at 3:28pm, updated 24 December 2017 at 3:38pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News