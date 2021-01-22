Keep cool and protect yourself from the heatwave

Source: AAP
Published 22 January 2021 at 7:20pm, updated 23 January 2021 at 10:18am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
It is very important to protect our skin from the harsh Summer sun during the hot season. Australia’s eastern seaboard braces for a heatwave with temperatures forecast to soar higher than 40C over the Australia Day long weekend. Dr Osmat Mizori specialises in skin cancer treatment. We spoke to him about the importance of protecting yourself from the sun while outdoors.
