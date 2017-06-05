KLA asks Australian government to defend Kurdish rights in Iran
KLA memebers in a meeting with Australian politicians in Canberra Source: KLA Facebook page
Published 5 June 2017 at 1:43pm, updated 5 June 2017 at 1:45pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Hazhar Siyani, Communications Administrator for Kurdish Lobby Australia, we ask him about their latest letter to the Australian Government, where they highlight the persecutions and the injustice by the Iranian government against Kurds and other minorities in Iran. For further information about Kurdish Lobby Australia you can visit: www.kurdishlobbyaustralia.com
