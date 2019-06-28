KLA holds a financial seminar for Kurdish community

Source: Supplied
Published 28 June 2019 at 7:23pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 7:26pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Kurdish Lobby Australia (KLA) is holding a seminar this Sunday 30/06/2019 about minimisation and wealth creation strategies, effective ways to gain financial security, act and grow rich in the share market and how and where donations will be spent when people donate through KLA to assist refugees and IDPs in Kurdistan Region, Iraq. SBS Kurdish speaks to KLA member and treasurer Nader Gariban about the seminar.
