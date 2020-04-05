'Kurdemy' to offer various online courses for Kurdish speakers

Kurdemy-English language course Source: Supplied
Published 5 April 2020 at 2:45pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
We speak to journalist Namo Abdulla the founder of Kurdemy, an online learning resource for Kurdish speakers. Currently Kurdemy offers an English language course, and plans to offer many more courses, ranging from languages to anything that can be taught online, such as webdesign and app-design.
