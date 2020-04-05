SBS Kurdish

'Kurdemy' to offer various online courses for Kurdish speakers

Kurdemy

Kurdemy-English language course Source: Supplied

Published 5 April 2020 at 2:45pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

We speak to journalist Namo Abdulla the founder of Kurdemy, an online learning resource for Kurdish speakers. Currently Kurdemy offers an English language course, and plans to offer many more courses, ranging from languages to anything that can be taught online, such as webdesign and app-design.

