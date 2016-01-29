SBS Kurdish

Kurdish activist awarded for her achievments in SA

Tara Fatehi with Zoe Bettison MP, Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Minister for the Status of Women

Tara Fatehi with Zoe Bettison MP, Minister for Multicultural Affairs and Minister for the Status of Women

Published 29 January 2016 at 8:13pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Tara Fatehi, a Kurdish activist from Adelaide in SA, recieved Women Hold up Half the Sky Award, which is part of the Australia Day Awards to acknowledge womens contribution in the community. In this interview we ask Mîss Fatehi about the award her work as well as the activities and participation of the Kurdish community în the Australia Day parade in Adelaide.

