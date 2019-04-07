Kurdish artist, Manus detainee to exhibit his art work in Melbourne

Listen to SBS Kurdish interview with Farhad Bandesh in English below:
Farhad Bandesh Source: Supplied
Published 7 April 2019 at 4:23pm, updated 10 April 2019 at 8:17pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today around 600 men still remain on Maus Island and their future unknown. Kurdish visual artist Farhad Bandesh is one of those who have been detained on Manus by Australia since 2013. A Kurd from Ilam, a Kurdish city in Iran, Bandesh arrived to Australia's Christmas Island in July 2013, before he, along with hundreds of asylum-seekers forcibly moved to Australia's off-shore processing centres in Manus. On the 26th of April, Farhad Bandesh will exhibit his art-work and his music at an exhibition called "The Big Exhale" in Brunswick, Victoria.
Published 7 April 2019 at 4:23pm, updated 10 April 2019 at 8:17pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share