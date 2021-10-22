SBS Kurdish

Kurdish artist's exhibition on display in Diyarbakir

Ahmet Gunestekin - photography

Source: Facebook

Published 22 October 2021 at 7:07pm, updated 22 October 2021 at 7:23pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

Hatice Kamer's report from Diyarbakir is about ten ambassadors calling for the release of imprisoned philanthropist and civil rights activist Osman Kavala. Also in report she mentions the exhibition of artist Ahmet Güneştekin in Diyarbakir. The name of the exhibition is 'Memory Room', which consists of many sections and styles that focus on Kurdish massacres in Turkey.

October 23 Weekend News