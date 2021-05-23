'Kurdish asylum-seekers from East Kurdistan/Iran are in dire situation': Hengaw Organisation
Source: Supplied
Published 23 May 2021 at 10:57pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 11:12pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with Jila Mostajer from Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, we discuss the tragic event of a Kurdish asylum seeker from East Kurdistan, who set himself on fire in front of the UN office in Erbil. Behzad Mahmoudi has been seeking political asylum, he claims he has been stripped of every right and his case has been ignored by UNHCR. Mr Mahmoudi is currently in intensive care fighting for his life.
Published 23 May 2021 at 10:57pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 11:12pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share