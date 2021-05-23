SBS Kurdish

'Kurdish asylum-seekers from East Kurdistan/Iran are in dire situation': Hengaw Organisation

SBS Kurdish

Jîla Mustaejir-Hengaw Organisation

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2021 at 10:57pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 11:12pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

In this interview with Jila Mostajer from Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, we discuss the tragic event of a Kurdish asylum seeker from East Kurdistan, who set himself on fire in front of the UN office in Erbil. Behzad Mahmoudi has been seeking political asylum, he claims he has been stripped of every right and his case has been ignored by UNHCR. Mr Mahmoudi is currently in intensive care fighting for his life.

Published 23 May 2021 at 10:57pm, updated 23 May 2021 at 11:12pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News