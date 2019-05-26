Kurdish author reveals her secret from childhood

Source: Supplied
Published 26 May 2019 at 3:45pm, updated 26 May 2019 at 3:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Kurdish Author and poet Wajiha Abdulrahman was born in the Kurdish region of Derik in Syria. She has been writing for more than thirty years. She has twelve publications, her writings are a combination of love, drama and politics. Ms Abdulrahman reveals to SBS Kurdish that as a young child and being one of seven children always felt left out. But deep down she knew her parents and siblings loved her. As a result of spending a great deal of time by herself as a child she believes it's the reason she became a writer. Ms Abdulrhman has been living in Germany with her family for the past few years as a result of the war and unsettled situation in Syria. We spoke to her about her journey as a female writer in a middle eastern society and the difficulties she has faced.
