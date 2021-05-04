SBS Kurdish

Kurdish ballerina defies all odds through her dancing

Nazk Alali, ballet dancer

Source: Nazk Alali

Published 5 May 2021 at 8:44am, updated 7 May 2021 at 10:56am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Ballerina Nazk Alali wants to give everyone a sense of hope through her dancing. Hope and optimism is needed in a country that suffers greatly under the weight of war and coronavirus.

You will find the inspiring 21-year-old dancing through the streets of Qamishlo in northeast Syria where she hopes her art will provide others with peace and tranquility through these troubling times. 

Ms Alali, who is the only Kurdish ballerina, has been performing for three years. 

With the arts and entertainment industry copping a massive blow with local dance studios being forced to shut down Ms Alali took to the empty streets of her hometown as a means of continuing her passion.  

The aspiring young dancer, however, looks at the situation differently. She wants people to be optimistic and hopes that when they see her dance it gives them a sense of joy that life can still be as passionate as her love of dance. 

Nazk Alali, ballerina
Source: Nazk Alali



Nazk Alali dancing in the empty streets of Qamishlo due to COVID-19

