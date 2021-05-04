Kurdish ballerina defies all odds through her dancing

You will find the inspiring 21-year-old dancing through the streets of Qamishlo in northeast Syria where she hopes her art will provide others with peace and tranquility through these troubling times.





Ms Alali, who is the only Kurdish ballerina, has been performing for three years.





With the arts and entertainment industry copping a massive blow with local dance studios being forced to shut down Ms Alali took to the empty streets of her hometown as a means of continuing her passion.





The aspiring young dancer, however, looks at the situation differently. She wants people to be optimistic and hopes that when they see her dance it gives them a sense of joy that life can still be as passionate as her love of dance.





Source: Nazk Alali







