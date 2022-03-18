Kurdish community in Queensland celebrates Newroz 2022

Source: Facebook
Published 18 March 2022 at 7:40pm, updated 19 March 2022 at 9:01am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years, restricted Australian Kurds to celebrate Nowroz. But this year celebrations are back with open arms, the Kurdish Society of Queensland is one of those who is celebrating this important day, we speak to Dlawar Halabjay, president of the Society about their program on Saturday 19 March.
