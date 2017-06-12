Kurdish division over independence will be a major historical mistake
Hawre Tofiq Source: Supplied
Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:30am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Hawre Tofiq General Director of Independent High Electoral Commission- Slemani office, we ask him about the technical and legal preparation for referendum process-on independence of the Kurdistan Region.
Published 13 June 2017 at 9:28am, updated 13 June 2017 at 9:30am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share