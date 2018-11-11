Kurdish Dr named Doctor of the Year in Britain

Source: Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Facebook)
Published 11 November 2018 at 2:32pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Dr Sharkhell Radha is a specialist doctor in Trauma and Orthopaedics in London, where he has been living for 13 years. He was recently awarded Doctor of the Year by Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, where he works. In this interview we ask Dr Radha about his career and achievements and how he got to where he is. Dr Radha has work as a volunteer doctor in Kurdistan, and he tells us about the incomparable health systems of Kurdistan and the UK.
