Kurdish family appreciates Australia's kindness

Nariman Sefin Yousif and family.jpeg

Newly arrived Nariman Sefin Yousif and family Credit: Supplied

As a result of the civil war in Syria and the war against ISIS, many people in Syrian citizens including Kurds, were forced to leave their country and became refugees in neighbouring countries or western countries. Kurdish refugee family who fled Hasakeh in Syria arrived in Australia recently.

The family was sponsored by Manlygees, who is part of a new Federal Government scheme called the Community Refugee Integration and Settlement Pilot (CRISP). Under this pilot, groups of five or more ordinary Australians can sponsor a family who are referred by the UNHCR as refugees in urgent need of resettlement.
