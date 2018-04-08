SBS Kurdish

Kurdish filmmaker's powerful documentaries earn prestigious awards

Film director Reber dosky

Source: Supplied by Reber Dosky

Published 8 April 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 10 April 2018 at 10:10pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Reber Dosky was born in 1975 in Dohuk, Kurdistan. He is a Kurdish-Dutch filmmaker and has been living in the Netherlands since 1998. He attended Netherlands Film Academy and studied film making. Mr Dosky completed his studies in 2013 and since graduating he has made several documentaries. His most recent ones are the Yezidi Girls and Radio Kobani in 2016. Reber Dosky has won many international awards at multiple festivals. We spoke to Mr Dosky about those two documentaries and his plans for the future in regards to film making.

