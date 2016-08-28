SBS Kurdish

Kurdish journalist held on Manus tells of horrendous "prison" life

Behrouz Boochani

Behrouz Boochani Source: Supplied

Published 28 August 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 1 June 2017 at 5:12pm
By Roza Germian
Kurdish asylum-seeker, journalist, writer and activist Behrouz Boochani, who has been held in detention on Manus Island for over three years, tells of his dire experience in detention.

Below is the interview with Behrouz Boochani in English:

LISTEN TO
http://audiomedia-sbs.akamaized.net/kurdish_160828_546658.mp3 image

http://audiomedia-sbs.akamaized.net/kurdish_160828_546658.mp3

09:01


