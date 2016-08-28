Kurdish journalist held on Manus tells of horrendous "prison" life

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Kurdish journalist held on Manus tells of horrendous "prison" lifePlay11:32SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Behrouz Boochani Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.28MB)Published 28 August 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 1 June 2017 at 5:12pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBS Kurdish asylum-seeker, journalist, writer and activist Behrouz Boochani, who has been held in detention on Manus Island for over three years, tells of his dire experience in detention.Published 28 August 2016 at 3:28pm, updated 1 June 2017 at 5:12pmBy Roza GermianSource: SBSBelow is the interview with Behrouz Boochani in English:LISTEN TOhttp://audiomedia-sbs.akamaized.net/kurdish_160828_546658.mp309:01PlayShareLatest podcast episodesJanuary 1st Weekend NewsDominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many waysThe ups and downs of Australia's 2022December 25 Weekend News