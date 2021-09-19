SBS Kurdish

"Kurdish journalists are at risk": Murat Bayram

SBS Kurdish

Journalism workshop in Diyarbakir

Source: Murat Bayram

Published 19 September 2021 at 3:53pm, updated 20 September 2021 at 3:34pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Murat Bayram is Botan International Founder and CEO who has established a Kurdish media education centre and sound studio in partnership with Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in Diyarbakir.

Mr Bayram is a freelance journalist based in Diyarbakir. He worked for many Kurdish media groups as a reporter, editor and columnist for five years. He made many report covering the many aspects of the Kurdish question and refugee issues.

On the night of 28 August, was Botan International's opening night. The media organisation is the first of its kind in training and it aims to assist young journalists to achieve their journalistic dreams.

“Our news centre is used by journalists working in Diyarbakır on days when workshops are not being held. We have created a network of 85 (majority being women) young journalists where experienced journalists train them,” said Mr Bayram.

Kurdish News

