'Kurdish language survival in hands of future generation': Prof Kiran

Source: Abdullah Kiran
Published 2 July 2021 at 11:42am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Linguist and academic Professor Dr Abdullah Kiran has been defending the Kurdish language, especially the Kurmanji dialect, for many years. He also spent many years writing a Kurdish, English and Turkish dictionary that was published no long ago. To learn more about this dictionary, we ask Prof Kiran some questions related to the dictionary as well as about the status of the Kurdish language in Northern Kurdistan/Turkey.
