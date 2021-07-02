SBS Kurdish

'Kurdish language survival in hands of future generation': Prof Kiran

SBS Kurdish

Porf. Dr. Abdullah Kiran

Source: Abdullah Kiran

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 July 2021 at 11:42am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Linguist and academic Professor Dr Abdullah Kiran has been defending the Kurdish language, especially the Kurmanji dialect, for many years. He also spent many years writing a Kurdish, English and Turkish dictionary that was published no long ago. To learn more about this dictionary, we ask Prof Kiran some questions related to the dictionary as well as about the status of the Kurdish language in Northern Kurdistan/Turkey.

Published 2 July 2021 at 11:42am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News