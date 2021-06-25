SBS Kurdish

Kurdish language teacher forced to try new career as beekeeper due to unemployment

SBS Kurdish

Kurdish teacher becomes beekeeper

Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2021 at 7:13pm, updated 26 June 2021 at 10:01am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

In this report from Amed, Hatice Kamer covers the controversial rules by the Turkish government as people are hopeful about opening up post COVID-19 lockdown. In another story a Kurdish language teacher has been left with no options but to try a different and an unusual career path as a beekeeper which has been quite successful.

Published 25 June 2021 at 7:13pm, updated 26 June 2021 at 10:01am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News