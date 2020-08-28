SBS Kurdish

Kurdish lawyer dies after hunger strike in Istanbul

Ipek Er and her mother

Source: Supplied

Published 28 August 2020 at 5:36pm, updated 28 August 2020 at 7:22pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
In this report from Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers all the latest from Turkey and north Kurdistan. This report includes; Kurdish lawyer dies from hunger strike in an Istanbul prison, COVID-19 situation worsens in Kurdish cities, and official reports are not reflecting the true numbers on the ground, also Kurdish Ipek Er commits suicide and leave a letter behind blaming Turkish solider for raping her, who was only arrested for a week and then released.

