SBS Kurdish

Kurdish Lawyer speaks at "Global Migration in Turbulent Times" conference

SBS Kurdish

Rez Gardi

Rez Gardi Source: SBS Radio

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2018 at 6:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Roza Germian, Joanna Cabot
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Rez Gardi, is a Kurdish Human Right's lawyer from New Zealand, she was born in a refugee camp in Pakistan. She was speaking at the International Metropolis Conference 2018, held in Sydney. this Year's theme was "Global Migration in Turbulent Times". Rez spoke to SBS Radio about the debate and why it is important as a Kurd to be speaking at such a conference.

Published 2 November 2018 at 6:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Roza Germian, Joanna Cabot
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Kurdish interview with Rez Gardi about her life and achievements
here.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News