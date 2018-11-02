Kurdish Lawyer speaks at "Global Migration in Turbulent Times" conference

Listen to SBS Kurdish interview with Rez Gardi about her life and achievements
Rez Gardi Source: SBS Radio
Published 2 November 2018 at 6:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:44pm
By Roza Germian, Joanna Cabot
Source: SBS
Rez Gardi, is a Kurdish Human Right's lawyer from New Zealand, she was born in a refugee camp in Pakistan. She was speaking at the International Metropolis Conference 2018, held in Sydney. this Year's theme was "Global Migration in Turbulent Times". Rez spoke to SBS Radio about the debate and why it is important as a Kurd to be speaking at such a conference.
