Kurdish Lobby Australia asks Government to condemn Turkish operation in Afrin

Kurdish protest- Canberra

Kurdish protest- Canberra Source: Supplied

Published 2 March 2018 at 8:37pm, updated 2 March 2018 at 8:41pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Several rallies were held to condemn the Turkish military operation in the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northern Syria. The last of which was in Canberra, where Kurdish Lobby Australia delivered several letters to the government asking them to condemn the operation carried out by the Turkish government. Hejar Siyani, from KLA speaks with us about the details of their request from the Australian government and the response so far.

