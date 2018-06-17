SBS Kurdish

Kurdish MasterChef wants to share Kurdish cuisine with the world

Ala Abasi

Published 17 June 2018
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Ala Abasi was the runner-up on Swedish MasterChef (2014). In this interview we discuss her experience on the reality TV show, how the experience broadened her knowledge of food and help her understand the specifics of Kurdish cuisine. Ala hopes to publish her own cook-book in the near future, specifically on Kurdish cuisine.

Ala's love of food started when she was young, and her curiosity never ceased to created amazing dishes. Today she shares her colourful dish continuously on her Instagram and blog (in Swedish).

 



 

Although, Ala prefers to keep her cookings as authentic as possible, she says sometimes there's an "accidental-fusion" in her cooking.

 



 

Ala wants to visit Kurdistan more to deepen her understanding of Kurdish cuisine before she goes ahead with publishing her first cook-book.

 



