Kurdish MasterChef wants to share Kurdish cuisine with the world

Published 17 June 2018 at 4:40pm, updated 17 June 2018 at 5:07pm
By Roza Germian
Ala Abasi was the runner-up on Swedish MasterChef (2014). In this interview we discuss her experience on the reality TV show, how the experience broadened her knowledge of food and help her understand the specifics of Kurdish cuisine. Ala hopes to publish her own cook-book in the near future, specifically on Kurdish cuisine.
