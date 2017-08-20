SBS Kurdish

Kurdish media coverage and Independence Referendum campaign

Journalist Warzer Jaff covering the war against IS

Journalist Warzer Jaff covering the war against IS

Published 20 August 2017 at 4:43pm, updated 20 August 2017 at 9:23pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
An analysis of Kurdish media in general with focus on those in South Kurdistan. We ask freelance journalist and photojournalist, Warzer Jaff, about the media coverage of the independence referendum, the "No for now" satellite channel, and what is needed for an independent coverage of events...

