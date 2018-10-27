SBS Kurdish

Kurdish parties meet in Diyarbakir, except for two

Published 27 October 2018 at 2:59pm, updated 27 October 2018 at 3:23pm
By Hatice Kamer
Available in other languages

Our stringer in Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from the Kurdish region in Turkey (North Kurdistan). Most Kurdish/pro-Kurdish parties meet to come to an agreement, except for two. Hanifi Turan explains why in this report. A nationalist oath for school children is back in Turkey, and Kurdish rights activists oppose it and express their concerns. Also covered in this report; the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death and Turkish president statement about the investigation.

